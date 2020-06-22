Customs bureau intercepts P3.1 million worth of kush

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized P3.1 million worth of high-grade marijuana, the BOC said on Monday, June 22.

In a statement, the BOC said its personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport discovered the kush in a parcel sent via the Central Mail Exchange Center.

Authorities have intensified their profiling of parcels and cargoes arriving via air in view of what they said was the concealment of illegal drugs in the packages in several instances.

According to the BOC, the kush was found in four packs in the parcel sent from California, USA.

The parcel had been declared as containing chocolates, green tea, shirts and black Tea, and was consigned to a resident of Marikina City.

The BOC said the illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on June 22 for “further profiling and case build up for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act in relation to Section 119 and Section 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.”

“The BOC NAIA, in coordination with the PDEA, X-ray Inspection Project (XIP), Customs Intelligence & Investigation Services (CIIS), Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) and Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF), will continue to strengthen their vigilance and support the directives of the Commissioner to be vigilant against the entry of illegal drugs and smuggled goods,” the bureau added.