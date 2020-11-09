Customs bureau intercepts $13,500 worth of undeclared foreign currencies

(Eagle News)– The Bureau of Customs has intercepted $13,500 worth of undeclared foreign currencies.

In a recent statement, the bureau said the money was intercepted in a Fedex warehouse on October 30.

The BOC said the two packages which contained the currencies, arrived on Oct. 23 and 29.

They had been misdeclared as “correspondence/no value,” and had been sent by the same sender from Jefferson city in the US, and consigned to the same person from Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, the bureau said.

According to the bureau, the first package contained 75 pieces of $100 bills.

The other package contained 150 $20 bills, 20 $50 bills, and 20 $100 bills.

The seized foreign currencies will be subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings, the bureau said.

“BOC NAIA reminds the public that under the BSP Manual of Foreign Exchange Transaction, in importing foreign currencies the importer simply needs to declare the amount intended to be imported using the prescribed Foreign Currency Declaration Form,” it said.

Last September, the Customs personnel in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted $8,000 concealed in the pages of a magazine.

All in all, the port has so far intercepted a total of $31,200 or P1,560,000 concealed and misdeclared in different packages .