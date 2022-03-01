Customs bureau exceeds collection target in February

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs surpassed its collection target in February by P8.7 billion.

According to the bureau, its target was supposed to be P50.302 billion but it managed to collect P59.036 billion during the month, a 17.4% increase.

The bureau said based on the preliminary report released by the BOC-Financial Service, 14 of the seventeen collection districts exceeded their target for the month.

These were the Port of San Fernando, POM, MICP, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, Davao, Subic, Clark, Aparri, and Limay.

“The BOC’s positive performance continues to highlight the Bureau’s consistent and positive monthly collection for consecutive months, and is attributed to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports,” the bureau said.

Customs chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero commended the efforts of the district collectors who, he said, “despite the risk to their health and safety, showed their unwavering commitment and dedication to service.”

“Aside from this positive performance, the bureau maintained its border security measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration and other forms of technical smuggling, and collect(ed) lawful revenues,” the bureau said.