Customs bureau donates seized gadgets, items to DepEd for use in distance learning program

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs will donate devices and other items it seized to the Department of Education for use in the distance learning program.

In a statement, the bureau said the gadgets include flash drives, hard drives, mobile phones, full HD LED computer monitors, printers, laptops, routers, pocket WIFIs and tablets.

The other items, on the other hand, include school bags and shoes.

The bureau said to ensure the items have passed the minimum standards and are safe to use, appropriate clearances from the National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) and the Optical Media Board (OMB) were obtained.

The bureau said the initiative was in compliance with the directive of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero to help the DepEd as the country continues to reel from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Customs NAIA hopes that the gadgets will be of help in the blended learning program of DepEd and be able to support this new learning modalities of students in different communities,” the bureau said.