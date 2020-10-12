Customs bureau destroys P70 million worth of seized cigarettes

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has destroyed P70 million worth of seized cigarettes.

In a statement, the bureau said the cigarettes were seized by Manila port personnel in two 40-ft containers recently, after they were found in violation of Section 117 in relation to Section 1113 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10863 otherwise known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and other relevant guidelines set by the National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) regulations.

They were destroyed in a waste disposal facility in Porac, Pampanga last week.

In a statement, Manila port district collector Romeo Allan R. Rosales reiterated the port’s commitment to protect the public from the entry of illegal substances, which pose a great risk to the health of the Filipinos.

Rosales said that port personnel would continue to dispose of seized shipments so they would not accumulate in Customs facilities.

“This is part of BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero’s directive to decongest BOC facilities, promote trade facilitation and preservation of general health and safety among port users and importers,” the bureau said.