Customs bureau destroys P500 million worth of fake goods

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has destroyed around P500 million worth of fake goods.

In a statement, the bureau said personnel at the Port of Manila did the crushing and shredding at the RCU Waste Management Facility in Valenzuela City.

The condemnation proceeding, it said, was done in accordance with Section 1146 of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.