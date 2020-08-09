Customs bureau destroys P500 million worth of fake goods

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has destroyed around P500 million worth of fake goods.
In a statement, the bureau said personnel at the Port of Manila did the crushing and shredding at the RCU Waste Management Facility in Valenzuela City.
The condemnation proceeding, it said, was done in accordance with Section 1146 of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.
The event was witnessed by Port of Manila District Collector Michael Angelo Vargas, among others.
Representatives from the Baranda Law Firm, and brand owners Unilever, Prada and Gucci also monitored the condemnation proceedings via Facebook Live.
The goods had been seized by the bureau’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and Enforcement and Security Services by virtue of Section 224 of the CMTA, and were later forfeited in favor of the government.