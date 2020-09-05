Customs bureau collects P44.631 billion in total revenues in August

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs surpassed its August 2020 target collection by P10.956 billion.

The bureau said the increase in collection from the target P33.675 billion to P44.631 billion represents a 32.53 percent increase.

“Amid the challenging time, the BOC continues to showcase its consistent and positive monthly collection for the third month since June 2020,” the bureau said.

According to the bureau, based on the preliminary report from the BOC-Financial Service, nine of the seventeen collection districts exceeded their target for the month.

These were the ports of Tacloban, Zamboanga, Aparri, Limay, Clark, Cebu, Subic, Cagayan De Oro and Davao.

The bureau said the positive revenue collection performance is due to the “improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports.”

It said the it maintained its border security measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration and other forms of technical smuggling in order to “collect lawful revenues.”