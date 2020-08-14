Customs bureau collects over P97 billion worth of duties, taxes from Fuel Marking Program

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has collected over P97 billion worth of duties and taxes from the government’s Fuel Marking Program.

In a statement, the BOC said the P97.191 billion worth of duties and taxes from the importation of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene is proof of the BOC’s “continued commitment to protect the borders and collect lawful revenues for the government.”

The Fuel Marking Program which was launched in September 2019 to curb illicit trade of petroleum products continued even during the community quarantine implementation, the bureau said.

According to the BOC-Enforcement Group’s report, the total volume of fuel marked from September 2019 to August 6 has reached 10,912, 742,121 liters.

Twenty companies participated in the program, with Petron, Shell and Unioil reporting the highest volume of marked fuel of 2.5 billion, 2.26 billion, and 1.14 billion liters, respectively.

Luzon had the largest volume of marked fuel at 8 billion liters.

It was followed by Mindanao at 2.19 billion liters, and by Visayas at 539 million liters.

“The (BOC) and Bureau of Internal Revenue continue to implement the program to ensure that the market’s fuel products have paid the corresponding duties and taxes due to the government during the current pandemic,” the bureau said.