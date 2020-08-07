(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has cautioned the public against “organized scammers” who it said put up fake bureau websites and email addresses to solicit money.

In a statement, the bureau said the unscrupulous individuals claim to have communicated with individuals from the BOC who supposedly ask for the payment for the release of parcels or packages.

“The BOC reiterates to the public that the official website of the Bureau of Customs is http://customs.gov.ph and [email protected] is the official E mail address that caters to stakeholder concerns,” the bureau said.

According to the BOC, it is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for the takedown of the fake accounts and to “bring the scammers to justice.”

The public, on the other hand, was advised to refrain from communicating with such individuals.

“As the BOC continue to promote and utilize online systems, the public is reminded to remain vigilant against criminals who take advantage of technology to commit unscrupulous acts,” the bureau said.