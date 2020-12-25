Customs bureau: 94.41 percent of bureau-related complaints coursed through 8888 hotline resolved

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has said it has resolved 94.41 percent of complaints coursed through Malacañang’s 8888 hotline.

In a statement, the bureau said its Customer Assistance and Response Service and concerned offices resolved a total of 270 of the 286 tickets based on 8888’s agency statistics from January to October 2020.

Ten pending tickets were also resolved in November while the remaining six tickets or 2.1 percent of the total “are just awaiting feedback.”

According to the bureau, during the same period, it also processed and resolved 100 percent of the tickets corresponding to various issues and concerns coursed through the Customer Care Portal System (BOC Portal).

That corresponds to or 520,507 tickets.

The bureau said these concerns included inquiries on online filing, accreditation, balikbayan box, among others.

“On the same platform, the BOC maintained the average response time of 0.84 day per ticket and average resolution rate of 4.31 days,” the bureau said.

“Although affected by the community quarantine and its restrictions, the Bureau of Customs remains committed to deliver outstanding customs service and concurrently improve systems, processes, and information dissemination,” it added.