Customs bureau: 127 cases filed so far vs erring importers, brokers

48 admin cases vs erring Customs employees filed from 2019 to 2020

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has so far filed over 100 cases against erring importers and customs brokers.

The bureau said the 127 cases filed by the Bureau’s Action Team Against Smugglers cover the period from CY2020 to January 8, 2021.

Of the figure, 75 criminal cases were filed before the Department of Justice, while 52 administrative cases were filed against customs brokers before the Philippine Regulatory Commission.

Meanwhile, for the same period, 370 cases on appeal were resolved by BOC through the Legal Service.

The bureau said these cases consist of abandonment proceedings, seizure and forfeiture cases, determination of probable cause proceedings, and protests.

Forty-eight disciplinary administrative cases were also filed against erring Customs employees from 2019 to 2020.

Of these, 18 were transmitted to the Office of the Ombudsman.

For CY 2020, the bureau said 11 cases were resolved, 17 are for resolution, and 11 cases are under formal investigation.

“The (BOC) under Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero remains committed in enforcing Customs Laws as the agency embarks on further strengthening its border security efforts for 2021,” the bureau said.