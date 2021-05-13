“Crising” intensifies into tropical storm; Signal No. 2 hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao as “Crising” intensified into a tropical storm and moved towards the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under the tropical cyclone wind signal are the following:

The southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Lingig, City of Bislig)

the southeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Trento, Santa Josefa)

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga)

the northeastern portion of Davao de Oro (Compostela, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan)

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following:

The rest of Surigao del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Sur

the rest of Davao Oriental

the rest of Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte, Davao City

the eastern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Cabanglasan, San Fernando, Quezon, City of Valencia, Lantapan, Maramag, Dangcagan, Kitaotao, Don Carlos, Kibawe, Damulog)

So far, PAGASA said “Crising” is estimated 330 kilometers east of Davao City, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph, and is likely to make landfall over Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

Between today and tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

The weather bureau said “Crising” will bring gale-force winds in localities under Signal No. 2 and strong breeze to near-gale conditions to areas under Signal No. 1, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas of these localities.

In the next 24 hours, moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao, PAGASA said.