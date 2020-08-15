Creation of online repository of PHL laws for use by all Filipinos proposed

(Eagle News)–Senator Lito Lapid is pushing for the creation of an online legal database that will make existing laws in the country accessible to all Filipinos.

In proposing the creation of the National Legal Knowledge and Assistance System through Senate Bill No. 1751, Lapid noted that people without knowledge of the law “have a hard time” and that there was so far no website that provided free information about the Constitution and other legal matters.

“Kaya para masiguro nating maibibigay ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino na magkaroon ng sapat na kaalaman kaugnay sa mga batas at iba pang alituntunin na pinaiiral sa ating bansa, dapat na may bukas na panggagalingan ang mga datos na ito. Gamit ng Information and Communications Technology o ICT, maaabot ang lahat ng ating kababayan saan mang sulok ng bansa o mundo, para may mabilis silang pagkukunan ng mga impormasyon kaugnay sa mga usaping legal,” Lapid said.

Under the bill, aside from the 1987 Constitution, the system shall contain the Revised Corporation Code, National Internal Revenue Code and Labor Code.

Filipinos should also be able to access readings on legal issues that they usually inquire into or are concerned with such as inheritance, violence against women and children, land titles and property registration, sales, loans and mortgages.

Under the bill, translations into Filipino and other vernacular languages or dialects will also be made available in the system “to foster universal access and understandability,” the senator said.

“Maging ang simpleng mga termino na maipaliwanag sana sa ating mga kababayan sa salitang naiintindihan nila ay malaking tulong para lahat tayo, kahit hindi abugado ay may alam sa ating mga karapatan at hindi tayo basta maloloko,” Lapid added.