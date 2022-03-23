COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Iran, Panama, Bulgaria now recognized in PHL

(Eagle News) — The Philippines now recognizes the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Bulgaria, Panama and Iran.

According to acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar, this was after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the certificates “for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal/intrazonal movement.”

Andanar said the three countries were an addition to the other countries, territories and jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination have already been approved for recognition by the IATF in the Philippines.

He said the recognition and acceptance was also “without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers.”

Apart from the three countries, the COVID-19 vaccination certificates of Armenia, Hong Kong, Samoa, United States, Chile, Syria, Germany, Oman, Turkey, Ireland, Peru, Estonia, Greece, Portugal, Argentina, Qatar, Australia, Austria, India, United Kingdom, among others, have also been recognized by the Philippines.