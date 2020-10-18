COVID-19 tally in PHL at 356,618; 14,941 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–The COVID-19 tally in the Philippines reached 356618 on Sunday, Oct. 18, after the Department of Health reported 2379 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 356618 total cases, 39808 were active.

Of these, 82.8 percent were mild, 11.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.9 percent severe, and 3.7 percent critical.

Of the 2379 newly-reported cases, 66 percent or 1580 occurred within the recent 14 days.

The top regions with the most cases in the recent two weeks came from Metro Manila, with 28 percent or 444, Region 4A with 20 percent or 317, and Region 3 with 11 percent or 181.

The top regions by newly-announced cases were Quezon City, with 172, Rizal with 147, Bulacan with 136, Caloocan with 117, and Cavite with 101.

Recoveries rose to 310158 including the 14941 reported today.

Fifty deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6652.