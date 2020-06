(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police on Wednesday, June 10, reported 11 more COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the total to 219.

COVID-19 cases in the PNP, however, rose to 382 as of 6 p.m.

The death toll stands at five.

The PNP said suspected case reached 776, while probable cases were at 699.

The Philippines has so far reported over 23,000 COVID-19 cases.