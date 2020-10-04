COVID-19 recoveries in PHL jump to 273,079 with additional 18,065 recoveries

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 322,000 mark on Sunday, Oct. 4, after the Department of Health reported additional 3190 cases.

The DOH said recoveries also jumped to 273,079 with the additional 18,065 recoveries reported.

Of the 322497 total COVID-19 cases, 43642 were active, the DOH said.

Of the active cases, 85.4 percent were mild, 9.2 percent were asymptomatic, 1.7 percent severe, and 3.8 percent critical.

Majority of the 3,190 additional cases reported today, or 85 percent, occurred within the last 14 days, the department said.

Of these, majority came from Metro Manila, with 1279, followed by Rizal with 212, Laguna with 147, Cavite with 146, and Bulacan with 122.

One hundred more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 5776.