COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad reach 513: DFA

(Eagle News)–The total number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from COVID-19 has breached the 500 mark, as additional recoveries were reported from the Americas and Europe.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 38 new recoveries from those areas brought the total to 513 as of May 5.

The DFA said 48 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, for a total of 1867.

The daily rate of recoveries is higher though than the new confirmed cases, the department said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 1140 are undergoing treatment, while 214 have so far died.

“…There are no new deaths reported (on May 5) among our nationals abroad, which is a first in the past two weeks of reporting and monitoring by the DFA. We carry the same hope of everyone for this trend to continue,” the DFA said.