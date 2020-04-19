COVID-19 center at ULTRA completed, quarantine facilities at Philippine Arena to be finished “in 10 days or less”: DPWH

(Eagle News) – A 132-bed COVID-19 facility at the Philippine Sports Arena or ULTRA in Pasig City has been completed within three days, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said that the health facility at UTRA, which has been repurposed into an isolation and treatment facility by setting up cubicles as makeshift hospital rooms, was “[b]uilt in super quick time from April 15 to 17”.

The DPWH statement said that construction at ULTRA began 8AM on April 15, and was originally intended to be completed on April 19, 2020.

To speed up the process, workers “were divided into three (3) groups with each group assigned to fabricate and install 44 cubicles per cluster area” and “worked round-the clock to fasttrack its completion”, the DPWH statement said.

– Conversion works at Philippine Arena to be completed in 10 days –

In a separate statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said that the repurposing of mega tents at the Philippine Arena into quarantine centers is estimated to be completed “in 10 days or less”.

The DPWH reported that it has started clearing and disinfection procedures in the three mega tents, which will be modified into a quarantine center starting Monday, April 20.

“[W]orks for the DOH-approved quarantine facilities of 3.05 meter by 3.05 meter in size per cubicle similar to the facilities constructed in Clark will immediately start on April 20”, the DPWH statement read.

The three mega tents “will have nursing stations, sanitizing chambers, and test booths” and “can accommodate about 300 COVID patients”.

“The Iglesia Ni Cristo has also offered to the government its Garden Suites, also within the Philippine Arena complex, as separate housing facilities for doctors and medical personnel manning the mega quarantine facilities,” the DPWH statement added.

