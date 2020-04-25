COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 7294; 792 recoveries, 494 deaths recorded

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 7294 after 102 new cases were reported.

The Department of Health said of the 7294, 792 were recoveries.

This includes the 30 new recoveries reported.

Over 400, or 494 deaths were reported, including the 17 new deaths.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including Metro Manila, to May 15.

Earlier, the DOH said that although it was too early to say the Philippines was flattening the COVID19 curve, there were “indications” this was the case.