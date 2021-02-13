COVID-19 cases in the PHL reach 547,255; 133 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 547255 after the Department of Health reported 1960 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 34967 were active.

Of these, 86.3 percent were mild, 8.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.2 percent severe, 2.3 percent critical and 0.64 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 500781 including the additional 133 ones.

The death toll rose to 11507 with the additional 12 ones.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

It said vaccine rollout would start this month.

It has released its list of priority groups for the vaccination.

The list includes medical frontliners, uniformed personnel, government workers, among others.