COVID-19 cases in the PHL climb to 1,478,061

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,478,061 on Monday, July 12, after the Department of Health reported 5,204 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 49,128 were active.

Of these, 89.6 percent were mild, 4.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 1.72 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,402,918 including the additional 5811 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26015, including the additional 100 deaths.

The country’s COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A5 categories being inoculated.

Only recently, the National Vaccination Operations Center advised local government units to prioritize second vaccine doses with dwindling supply.

Some local government units, however, have also announced the suspension of administration of second COVID-19 vaccine doses as they await more supplies from the national government.

“We ask for the patience and understanding of the public. Though we have already secured the volume needed by the country, there are still other factors that may delay production and deliveries that cause this slippage. Humihingi po kami ng inyong pasensya at pag-unawa sa mga delays ng deliveries,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.