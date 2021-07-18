COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,507,755

(Eagle News)–Detected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 1507755 after the Department of Health reported 5411 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 47190 were active.

Of these, 91.9 percent were mild, 1.9 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent were severe, 1.6 percent critical, and 1.88 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1433851 including the 5439 additional ones.

The death toll is now at 26714, including the additional 117 deaths.

The DOH has said the first 11 local COVID-19 Delta variant cases have been detected in the Philippines, with two of them in Metro Manila.

The 11 were among the 16 additional Delta variant cases found in the latest genome sequencing conducted by health authorities.

With the additional 16 Delta variant cases, the number of Delta variant cases detected in the Philippines rises to 35.

The DOH said the Delta variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

While an Alpha variant-positive person can infect four to five people, a Delta variant-positive person can infect eight.