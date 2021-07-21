COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,524,449

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are now at 1524449 after the Department of Health reported 6560 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 47996 were active.

Of these, 92.1 percent were mild, 1.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 1.84 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1449579 including the additional 5364 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26874 including the additional 32 ones.

The DOH has warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases amid the detection of more Delta variant cases in the Philippines.

Earlier, the DOH said 16 additional Delta variant cases pushed the total detected in the country to 35.

Of the 16, 11 were local cases while five were returning overseas Filipinos.

The department has said the Delta variant was up to 60 percent more transmissible; a Delta variant-positive person can infect eight people in one sitting.

This is as opposed to an Alpha variant-positive person, who can infect three to four people.