COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,517,903

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,517,903 after the Department of Health reported 4,516 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 46806 were active.

Of these, 91.7 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 1.9 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1444253, including the additional 5240 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26844 including the additional 58 deaths.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines may have to re-impose stricter restrictions due to the Delta variant that has been detected in the country.

Earlier, the DOH said 16 additional Delta variant cases pushed the total cases to 35.

Of the 16, the DOH said 11 were local cases, two of which were in Metro Manila, while five were returning overseas Filipinos.

The DOH has said the Delta variant could be up to 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.