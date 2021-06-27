COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,397,992

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1397992 on Sunday, June 27, after the Department of Health reported 6096 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 52570 were active.

Of these, 89.6 percent were mild, 5.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2.0 percent severe, and 1.48 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 1321050, including the additional 6912 ones.

The death toll is now at 24372 , including the additional 128 ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine with some restrictions until June 30.

Some areas, however, are under a modified enhanced community quarantine following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program kicked off in March and is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.

It said border controls were on heightened alert for the Delta variant, which the World Health Organization said could be the global dominant variant due to its transmissibility.