COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climb to 1,391,911

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1391911 on Saturday, June 26, after the Department of Health reported 6871 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 53447 were active.

Of these, 89.4 percent were mild, 5.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2.0 percent severe, and 1.44 percent were moderate.

Recoveries increased to 1314220 , including the additional 8720 ones.

The death toll is now at 24244 , including the additional 92 ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Some areas, however, are under a modified enhanced community quarantine following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.

It said border controls were on heightened alert for the Delta variant, which the World Health Organization said could be the global dominant variant due to its transmissibility.