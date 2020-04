(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 625.

According to the local government, of the 625 based on Department of Health data, 550 were validated by the Quezon City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit.

Twenty-six have so far recovered while 34 have died.

Eighty-five patients are under investigation while 510 are under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 3000 COVID-19 cases.