COVID-19 cases in QC reach 1518; 337 recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 1518.

The local government said of the figure, 1156 cases have been confirmed by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

Barangay Matandang Balara has the most cases so far, at 42; followed by Pasong Tamo at 40.

Over 300–or 337–have recovered so far.

The death toll stands at 134.

There are 570 suspected COVID-19 cases of those who had contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Metro Manila mayors have said they were eyeing recommending another extension of the enhanced community quarantine, fearing a second wave of COVID-19 infections and noting that areas in the metropolis are very interconnected.

The final decision still rests on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diaeases.