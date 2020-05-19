COVID-19 cases in PNP rise to 250

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases within the Philippine National Police has reached 250.

The PNP said the figure was as of May 18, at 6 p.m.

Of the number, four have died while 69 have recovered.

The PNP also recorded 754 probable cases and 538 suspected cases.

The PNP is tasked to guard checkpoints in the country, as all areas remain in a community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Manila, in particular, is in a modified enhanced community quarantine, where some restrictions have been eased.

Although some industries were allowed to reopen, public transportation is still not operational.

The national government has warned the public of a possible second wave, following reports of a surge in the number of people leaving their homes for invalid reasons.

The Cavite government temporarily shut down malls after it recorded an increase of almost 40 cases in four days since the province was classified as a general community quarantine area.

The national government said some areas where social distancing rules are not applied may revert to being enhanced community quarantine areas, where stricter rules apply.