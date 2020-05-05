COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 9684; DOH says 87 percent of new cases from NCR

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has climbed to 9684, after the Department of Health reported 199 new cases on Tuesday, May 5.

Of the new cases, the DOH said 87 percent or 173 were from Metro Manila, 0.5 percent or one was from Region 7, and 12.5 percent or 25 cases were from other areas.

The DOH said 93 new recoveries have been reported, bringing the total to 1408.

Over 600, or 637, deaths were registered, including the 14 new ones.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in select areas, including in Metro Manila, in a bid to contain the COVID-19 virus, to May 15.

President Duterte has said he would lift the ECQ as soon as a vaccine was discovered.

He has offered at least P50 million to any Filipino who would discover such a vaccine.