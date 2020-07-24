COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 76,444; most newly-announced cases still from NCR

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 76,444 on Friday, July 24, after the Department of Health reported 2103 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 76,444 cases, 50,063 were active.

Of the active cases, 91.05 percent were mild, 8.93 percent asymptomatic, 0.49 percent severe, and 0.43 percent critical.

The 2103 newly-announced cases were results from tests done by 78 out of 90 labs.

According to the DOH, of the 2103, 1272 came from Metro Manila, 291 from Cebu, 107 from Laguna, 83 from Rizal and 53 from Cavite.

Recoveries increased to 24502 including the 144 reported today.

Fifteen deaths have been added to the existing tally, bringing the total to 1879.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.