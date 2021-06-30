COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 1,412,559

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,412,559 on Wednesday, June 30, after the Department of Health reported 4,509 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 48649 were active.

Of these, 90.6 percent were mild, 4.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.2 percent severe, and 1.63 percent were moderate.

Recoveries are now at 1339248 including the additional 5839 ones.

The death toll also rose to 24662 with the addition of 105 deaths.

The DOH has said border controls were on “heightened alert” for the Delta variant, which is said to be more transmissible.

The World Health Organization has said the variant first detected in India was becoming the globally dominant variant.

Earlier, India said it found around 40 cases of the Delta variant carrying mutations.