COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 10463; 116 new recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has climbed to 10463, with the addition of 120 new cases, the Department of Health said on Friday, May 8.

According to the DOH, of the new cases, 70 percent came from the National Capital Region, or 84 cases; 23 percent from Region VII or 28 cases; and 7 percent from other areas, or eight cases.

Recoveries rose to 1734 after the DOH reported 116 new ones.

The death toll stands at 696, with the addition of 11 deaths.

Earlier, the DOH and epidemiologist Dr. John Wong said the country was starting to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Metro Manila mayors said, however, that they were eyeing recommending another 15-day extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR, fearing what they said was a second wave of COVID-19 infections, as they noted areas within the metropolis are “very interconnected.”

The final decision on whether or not the ECQ in Metro Manila will be lifted on May 15 still rests on the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.