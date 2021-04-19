COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 945,745 with addition of 9,628 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases breached 945,745 on Monday, April 19, after the Department of Health reported 9,628 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 141375 were active.

Of these, 96.9 percent were mild, 1.5 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were critical, 0.7 percent severe, and 0.43 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 788,322, including the additional 9,266 ones.

The death toll is now at 16,048, with the addition of 88 deaths.

The Philippines is so far dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as it kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination drive in March.

So far, medical workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities are being vaccinated.