COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 85,486 with 1874 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 85,000 mark on Wednesday, July 29, after the Department of Health reported 1874 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 85486 total COVID-19 cases, 56528 were active cases.

Of the active cases, 90.1 percent were mild, 9 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.4 percent critical.

The 1874 newly-announced COVID-19 cases were from tests done by 83 out of 91 laboratories.

The DOH said of the 1874, 728 come from Metro Manila, 325 from Cebu, 130 from Laguna, 67 from Iloilo, and 53 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 26996, including the 388 reported today.

Sixteen deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 1962.

Earlier in the day, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque admitted the country would not beat the prediction of University of the Philippines researchers of over 85,000 COVID-19 cases in the country by the end of July.

Roque had said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by the end of this month.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce “major changes” to the country’s COVID-19 response on Thursday.