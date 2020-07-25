COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 78412; 1115 of 2019 newly-announced cases from NCR

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 78,000 mark on Saturday, July 25, after the Department of Health reported 2019 cases.

The DOH said of the 78412 total cases, 50763 were active cases.

Of the active cases, the department said 89.89 percent were mild cases, 9.18 percent asymptomatic, 0.5 percent severe, and 0.43 percent critical.

The 2,019 newly -announced cases were from tests done by 78 out of 90 labs.

Of that number, the majority, or 1115, came from Metro Manila; 479 from Cebu; 90 from Cavite; 52 from Rizal; and 41 from Davao del Sur.

The 20 deaths announced today brought the total to 1897.

Recoveries have reached 25752, including the 1278 recoveries newly- announced ones.

The Palace has said Metro Manila may revert to a modified enhanced community quarantine if COVID-19 cases reached 85,000 by July 31.