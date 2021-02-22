COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 563,456 with addition of 2,288 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 563,456 after the Department of Health reported 2288 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 28488 were active.

Of these, 88.1 percent were active, 5.7 percent asymptomatic, 2.7 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.85 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 522,874 including the 33 additional ones.

Six additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 12,094.

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte thumbed down the proposal to place the entire country under a modified general community quarantine without a COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Earlier, Roque said the President had rejected the fresh bid for face-to-face classes.

He said the proposal may be entertained in August.