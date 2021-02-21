COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 561,169; 9,737 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 561,169 after the Department of Health reported 1,888 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 26238 were active.

Of these, 87.3 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 2.8 percent severe, 3 percent critical, and 0.91 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 522843, including the 9737 additional ones.

The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 12088, including the 20 additional ones.

On Sunday, the DOH confirmed 18 additional UK variants of the COVID-19 virus had been detected in the Philippines.

The additional ones brought the total UK variants in the country to 62.

The government is gearing up for a COVID-19 national vaccination program slated this year.