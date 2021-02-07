COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 537,310; 11,388 more recover

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 537310 on Sunday, Feb. 7, after the Department of Health reported 1790 additional cases.

Of the total, 26333 were active, the DOH said.

Of these, 87.9 percent were mild, 5.6 percent asymptomatic, 2.9 percent severe, 3 percent critical and 0.67 percent moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 499798 with the addition of 11388 recoveries.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Philippines also rose to 11179, including the 70 new ones.

The government is eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

On Friday, the Palace released the list of priority groups for vaccination.

Health authorities have said over 9 million vaccine doses secured from the Covax facility are expected to arrive by April.