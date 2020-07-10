COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 52,914 with 1233 cases reported today

DOH reports 286 recoveries, 42 deaths today

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country is nearing the 53000 mark after the Department of Health reported 1233 cases on Friday, July 10.

The DOH said of the total 52914 COVID-19 cases, 38324 were active cases.

Of the 1233 cases reported today, 848 were fresh cases, or cases where results were given to the patient within the last three days.

The remaining 385 were late cases, or cases where results were given to the patient four days ago or more.

Of the 848 fresh cases, the DOH said 405 came from Metro Manila, 30 from Region 7, and 413 from other areas.

Of the 385 late cases, 139 were from Metro Manila, 28 from Region 7, and 218 from other areas.

Over 200, or 286 recoveries, were reported today, bringing the total to 13230.

Deaths have reached 1360, including the 42 deaths reported today.