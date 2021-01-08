COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 483,852; recoveries at 449,330

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 483,852 after the Department of Health reported 1776 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 25,158 were active.

Of these, 82.6 percent were mild, 8.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.4 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.48 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Bulacan with 99, Davao City with 96, Quezon City with 83, Rizal with 80, and Laguna with 64.

Recoveries rose to 449,330 including the additional 285 ones.

Eight additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9364.

The DOH has said as of January 2, the COVID-19 variant first monitored in the United Kingdom has not yet been detected in the Philippines.

The government has banned foreign travelers from 27 countries from entering the Philippines.

The countries include Portugal, India, Finland, Norway, Jordan, Brazil, Denmark, Ireland, Japan, Australia, Israel, The Netherlands, Hong Kong, Switzerland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, Sweden, South Korea, South Africa, Canada, Spain, United States and the United Kingdom.

Foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations such as the World Health Organization, and those going to the country for medical purposes are exempted from the travel restrictions.

The government said the restrictions are in effect until January 15.