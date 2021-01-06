COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 480,737; 339 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 480,000 mark on Wednesday, January 6, after the Department of Health reported 1047 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 480,737 total cases, 22,690 were active.

Of these, 81.8 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 6 percent critical, 3.2 percent severe, and 0.52 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 79, Quezon City with 58, Laguna with 55, and Bulacan and Cagayan de Oro City with 40 cases each.

Recoveries rose to 448,700 with the additional 339 ones.

Twenty-six additional deaths pushed the total to 9347.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong said a passenger from the Philippines tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.

The DOH and the Philippine Genome Center have said as of January 2, no UK COVID-19 variant has been detected in the country.

The DOH said, however, that it was coordinating with Hong Kong for more details.