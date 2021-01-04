COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 477,807; 8,316 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 477,000 mark on Sunday, January 3, after the Department of Health reported 891 additional cases.

The DOH said with of the total 477807 total COVID-19 cases, 20292 were active.

Of these, 80.9 percent were mild, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 6.7 percent critical, 3.6 percent severe, and 0.58 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Davao City with 65, Rizal with 55, Isabela with 50, Manila with 40, and Quezon City with 37.

Recoveries rose to 448,258 including the 8316 more who recovered.

Four additional COVID-19 deaths pushed the death toll to 9257.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

So far, the Food and Drug Administration has not approved a COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.