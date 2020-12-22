COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 462,815; 429,419 recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 462,000 mark on Tuesday, December 22, after the Department of Health reported 1314 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 462815 total cases, 24375 were active.

Of these, 82.6 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 5.7 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.31 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 93, Rizal with 89, Benguet with 78, Bulacan with 61, and Davao City with 60.

Recoveries rose to 429,419 including the 247 additional ones.

Sixty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 9021.

The government has said COVID-19 cases in the country were increasing.

It urged the public to continue implementing social and safety protocols to prevent a spread of the virus as the holidays near.

It said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.