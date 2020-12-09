COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 444,164; recoveries rise to 408,942

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 444,000 mark on Wednesday, December 9, after the Department of Health reported 1,387 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 444,164 total cases, 6 percent or 26,545 cases were active.

Of these, 85.2 percent were mild, 6.6 percent asymptomatic, 5.2 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.31 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Batangas with 71, Quezon City with 70, Davao del Norte with 64, Benguet with 59, and Quezon with 57.

Recoveries rose to 408,942 including the 156 additional ones reported.

Seven additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8677.

The government is eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

With herd immunity, most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.