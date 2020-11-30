COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 431,630; recoveries rise to 398,658

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 431,000 mark on Monday, Nov. 30, after the Department of Health reported 1773 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 431,630 total cases, 5.7 percent or 24,580 were active.

Of these, 83.5 percent were mild, 7.5 percent asymptomatic, 3 percent severe, and 5.7 percent critical.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases in reported today were Rizal with 104, Cavite with 99, Negros Occidental with 88, Davao City with 79, and Laguna with 72.

Recoveries rose to 398,658 including the 44 additional ones.

Nineteen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8392.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications in the country today.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place if most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the others.