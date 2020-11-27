COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 425,918; 387,616 total recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 425,000 mark on Friday, Nov. 27, after the Department of Health reported 1631 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 425918 cases, 30047 were active.

Of these, 84.3 percent were mild, 8.3 percent asymptomatic, 4.7 percent critical, 2.5 percent severe, and 0.26 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Quezon City with 116, Rizal with 101, Davao City with 95, Laguna with 89, and Manila with 65.

Recoveries rose to 387616 including the 370 additional ones.

Forty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8255.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were declining but warned the public against letting their guard down, noting that a COVID-19 spike in cases especially during the holidays was possible.

The government has said it was eyeing vaccinating for COVID-19 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when much of the population is immune to an infectious disease.

On Friday, the Philippines and local pharmaceutical companies signed a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the agreement, two million doses would be made available to the country.