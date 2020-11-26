COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 424,297; 328 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 424000 mark on Thursday, Nov. 26, after the Department of Health reported 1392 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 424297 cases, 28789 or 6.8 percent were active.

Of these, 84 percent were mild, 8.3 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 0.26 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Caloocan with 77, Cavite and Laguna with 73 each, Davao City with 62, and Quezon with 60.

Recoveries rose to 387266, including the 328 additional ones.

Twenty-seven additional deaths pushed the death toll to 8242.

On Thursday, COVID-19 vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said the Philippines, together with local pharmaceutical companies, was set to sign an agreement with AstraZeneca for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the agreement, he said two million COVID-19 vaccine doses would be made available to the Philippines.

The government has said it was eyeing the vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.