COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 420,614; 135 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 420,000 mark on Monday, Nov. 23, after the Department of Health reported 1,799 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 420,614 total cases, 25837 or 6.1 percent were active.

Of these, 83.5 percent were mild, 7.8 percent asymptomatic, 5.5 percent critical, 2.9 percent severe, and 0.26 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 154, Rizal with 114, Quezon City with 99, Bulacan with 76, and Laguna with 67.

Recoveries rose to 386604 including the 135 additional ones.

Fifty deaths pushed the death toll to 8173.

The DOH has reminded the public to continue implementing health protocols, noting that while COVID-19 cases were declining, a COVID-19 spike was still possible.